Another Ravindra Gaikwad? On Camera, BJP Lawmaker Rakesh Rathore Slaps Toll Staff

A BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh is seen slapping a toll plaza employee in CCTV footage posted on social media. The footage exposes high-handedness by an MLA at a time ministers across the country are removing red beacons or "lal batti" from their cars on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's orders.Rakesh Rathore is seen in the video walking to the employee, who appears to be in the middle of an argument with the legislator's staff, and assaulting him. He even pulls aside the barrier and chases the employee. The incident allegedly took place on the highway near Bareilly, but it is not clear when.Reports suggest the MLA's team refused to wait at the toll booth and tried to drive off without paying.This incident comes weeks after Shiv Sena lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India manager and bragged about "hitting him 25 times with a slipper", earning a flying ban that was removed after he expressed regret.Ending "VIP culture" was the main idea behind PM Modi's decision to ban beacons or lal batti across India without exception. The ban includes the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India. "Every Indian is special. Every Indian is a VIP," tweeted the PM.