An SOS Tweet To Sushma Swaraj Helped Rescue Tripura Man From Saudi Arabia

A 32-year old man from Tripura was rescued by the Indian mission in Saudi Arabia after he was kept captive by his employer following intervention by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.Ms Swaraj, is followed by over nine million people on social media and is known to take prompt action when she is tagged on any appeal to help Indians overseas. And so, an SOS video with a tweet to Ms Swaraj was good enough to ensure safe return of Gopal Das.Mr Das, a resident of Barapathari village in South Tripura district, had gone to Saudi Arabia in search of a job two years ago. He got a job as a driver but says he was made to slave for about 22 hours a day working also as a household and agricultural farm worker for his employer.To add to his trouble, Mr Das says he was not given any salary by his employer, who also tortured him physically. He, however, could not inform the matter to his family members as he was put under constant surveillance.When Mr Das was sacked by his employer, He managed to get a shelter in a garage and informed the matter to his wife Bhabita.Bhabita then contacted a person Russel Sinha in her neighbourhood, who is an expert in handling social media and spoke to Mr Das. He asked the man to send a video of his statement. "I was not paid, tortured and facing all trouble for past six months. even the embassy people told me that forget about your pending money and get back, there are many like me, it was only because of the tweet that I was rescued as once," Gopal Das told NDTV."I uploaded his video tagging Sushma ma'am and other handles of external affairs ministry and within three days he was rescued and his tickets were done," said Russell Sinha, a social media activist.Mr Das returned to Delhi on Thursday night and left for his ancestral house at Barapathari in South Tripura district.