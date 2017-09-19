Amid Slowdown, PM Modi To Meet Arun Jaitley On Economy Today: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi will analyse the economic situation with Arun Jaitley and other officials, say sources

New Delhi: Worried about an economic slowdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and top officials at 6.30 this evening to discuss intervention to put the economy back on a high growth path. Key indicators such as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and industrial production continue to plummet and a widening current account deficit has added to the worries. Today's interaction is likely to focus broadly on what ails the economy and the fiscal space available with the government, sources said.