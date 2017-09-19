Amid Slowdown, PM Modi To Meet Arun Jaitley On Economy Today: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi will analyse the economic situation with Arun Jaitley and other officials, say sources
New Delhi: Worried about an economic slowdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and top officials at 6.30 this evening to discuss intervention to put the economy back on a high growth path. Key indicators such as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and industrial production continue to plummet and a widening current account deficit has added to the worries. Today's interaction is likely to focus broadly on what ails the economy and the fiscal space available with the government, sources said.
The government is concerned at the stuttering growth despite a benign macroeconomic environment with easy money flowing in, global growth reviving, government revenues looking solid, deep foreign exchange reserves, reasonable oil prices and a decent monsoon keeping food prices in check.
Increasing government spending, particularly on infrastructure, combined with quickly fixing glitches in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) are likely to be discussed. Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian had briefed the Prime Minister on the macro-economic situation last week.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday met Railway Minister Piyush Goel, CR Chaudhary, Minister of State Commerce and Industry, and top bureaucrats to discuss how to revive the economy.
The meeting comes days after government data showed GDP growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal slumping to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent, from 7.9 per cent in the same quarter last year and 6.1 per cent in the last January-March quarter. GDP growth has declined steadily for six straight quarters.
Exports face strong headwinds and industrial growth is the lowest in five years.
The current account deficit (CAD) in the April-June quarter has risen to 2.4 per cent of the GDP, or US dollars 14.3 billion, mainly on account of an increased trade gap. CAD is the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange. It was 0.1 per cent (USD 0.4 billion) in the June quarter last year and 0.6 per cent (USD 3.4 billion) in the January-March quarter this year.
Economists have blamed teething troubles in the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a lingering impact of last year's notes ban for the slowdown and these will be discussed at today's meeting, sources said. They said direct and indirect tax collections so far and projections for the whole year will also to be presented to PM Modi.
Disinvestment proceeds may also be presented to give a fuller picture of government finances.
Inflationary pressures, along with reasons for the low manufacturing growth of 1.2 per cent in July and the spread of monsoon and its impact on agricultural economy are also expected to be discussed at the meeting. Both wholesale and retail inflation rose in August.