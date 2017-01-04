Akhilesh Yadav Better For Chief Minister Than Me: Sheila Dikshit To NDTV

Highlights Sheila Dikshit is Congress' presumptive Chief Minister Congress keen on alliance with Akhilesh Yadav Congress wants to tie up if Akhilesh splits with father Mulayam

Sheila Dikshit, the 78-year-old picked as the Congress' presumptive Chief Minister for Uttar Pradesh, told NDTV that "Akhilesh Yadav is a much better Chief Ministerial candidate than me" and that she would "be happy" to step aside for him.Her favourable assessment of the current Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, nearly 30 years her junior, comes as there is growing talk of an alliance between him and the Congress. Ms Dikshit, however, said she has so far not been consulted about a possible collaboration.Ms Dikshit was forced out of retirement by her party and named its choice for Chief Minister in July last year. Akhilesh Yadav is currently trying to close out a meta confrontation with his father, Mulayam Singh, for control of their Samajwadi Party.Though the Yadavs met yesterday to discuss how to prevent their party from splitting, no solution was engineered. In an indicator of how they expect things to play out, both have filed competing claims for use of the Samajwadi symbol of the cycle in the Uttar Pradesh election that will begin on February 11 and end on March 8. Counting is on March 11.With the Yadavs demonstrating no fatigue factor in their feud, the Congress is, according to sources, priming itself for a partnership with Akhilesh Yadav's faction, which has proven itself as far larger than his father's. At a weekend conference called by Akhilesh Yadav and forbidden by Mulayam Singh, thousands of party workers showed up and facilitated his replacing Mulayam Singh as Samajwadi President.Akhilesh Yadav has on record said that he believes an alliance with the Congress would be beneficial. His father's dismissal of that suggestion is one of the main reasons for their melodramatic estrangement. Another is the exclusion of Akhilesh Yadav from the process of selecting and naming the Samajwadi Party's candidates.