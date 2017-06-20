AIADMK Approaches Home Ministry To End Ongoing Tussle In Puducherry

The opposition AIADMK (Amma) in Puducherry today urged the Home Ministry to intervene immediately to end the ongoing tussle between Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and the Congress government over a host of issues.The party's legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said that their differences have put many medical college aspirants in an embarrassing position. They had already suffered enough due to alleged scams in admission to PG courses in private medical colleges and deemed universities in Puducherry, he said.Mr Anbalagan said the accusations between Ms Bedi and the government on medical college admission issue and other matters have virtually thrown the administration out of gear. The Home Ministry which has direct control over the Union Territory, should intervene and bring the tussle between the two constitutional authorities to an end at the earliest.When his attention was drawn to the Lt Governor seeking a CBI probe into alleged scams in admissions to private medical colleges in PG courses, Mr Anbalagan said the probe should be spread over admissions done in the last three years.He said AIADMK had been demanding a CBI probe for some years, but nothing had been done by the Centre. He wanted to know whether a Lt Governor could straightway approach the CBI for a probe or the matter should be taken up through Home Ministry."We will again write to the CBI after getting permission from our party headquarters as the welfare of students should not hang in the balance," he said.Mr Anbalagan said the Home Ministry should recall Kiran Bedi and also ensure keeping the government in suspended animation for at least six months."Several issues, including setback in law and order have cropped up and nothing has been done to end these problems," the AIADMK (Amma) leader said.Ms Bedi, who assumed office in May 2016, has been at loggerheads with the Congress government on various issues. She has been asserting that she has the powers over administrative matters as she is the administrator of the UT.Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had on June 16 in the Assembly taken strong exception to Ms Bedi making field visits, calling meetings of officials at the Raj Nivas, holding meetings through video conferencing and sending communications through social media.The Assembly had also passed a resolution seeking grant of full administrative powers to the elected government here after the CM led a frontal attack on Bedi's style of functioning.