'Such Acts Don't Happen Even During War': Union Minister Arun Jaitley Condemns Pakistan

The army has vowed revenge and in a statement spoke of "appropriate response".
"Pakistan is inviting its own ruin," said Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that strong action is called for.
Yesterday, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited some areas along the Line of Control.
I strongly condemn the barbaric and inhuman mutilation of our soldiers. We must react strongly and firmly. - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 1, 2017
Last week, three soldiers including a captain were killed after Pakistani terrorists attacked an army camp in Kupwara.
The soldiers killed today were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh, an army jawan, and Prem Sagar, a Border Security Force constable. Pakistan fired unprovoked on two army posts in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch along the Line of Control, said the army.
Left leader Sitaram Yechury said the surgical strikes carried out by India in September were meant to intimidate Pakistan and suggested the strategy has not worked.
In September, Indian soldiers crossed the Line of Control late at night to attack staging areas for terrorists in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and returned home safely before dawn. The action came days after Pakistani terrorists laid siege to an army base in Uri, leaving 19 military personnel dead in one of the worst attacks of its kind in Kashmir in decades.