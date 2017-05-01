'Such Acts Don't Happen Even During War': Union Minister Arun Jaitley Condemns Pakistan

I strongly condemn the barbaric and inhuman mutilation of our soldiers. We must react strongly and firmly. Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 1, 2017

After Pakistani soldiers killed two members of an army patrol in Kashmir at 8.30 this morning, India "reacted immediately to the barbaric act" firing mortar bombs and grenades across the border, said army sources. Describing the mutilation of the soldiers' bodies by Pakistan as an "extreme barbaric and inhuman act", Union Minister Arun Jaitley said, "Such acts are unheard of even during war...The sacrifice of these soldiers will not go in vain... army will respond appropriately."The army has vowed revenge and in a statement spoke of "appropriate response"."Pakistan is inviting its own ruin," said Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that strong action is called for.

Soldiers killed today were army's Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh, and BSF's Prem Sagar

Yesterday, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited some areas along the Line of Control.Last week, three soldiers including a captain were killed after Pakistani terrorists attacked an army camp in Kupwara The soldiers killed today were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh, an army jawan, and Prem Sagar, a Border Security Force constable. Pakistan fired unprovoked on two army posts in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch along the Line of Control, said the army.

Left leader Sitaram Yechury said the surgical strikes carried out by India in September were meant to intimidate Pakistan and suggested the strategy has not worked.



In September, Indian soldiers crossed the Line of Control late at night to attack staging areas for terrorists in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and returned home safely before dawn. The action came days after Pakistani terrorists laid siege to an army base in Uri, leaving 19 military personnel dead in one of the worst attacks of its kind in Kashmir in decades.



