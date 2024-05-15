Mumbai Metro To Be Partially Suspended After 6 pm Today For Security Reasons

Mumbai:
Mumbai Metro services will be suspended from Jagruti Nagar to Ghatkopar from 6 pm.
The Mumbai Metro services will be suspended between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar stations in Mumbai from 6 pm on Wednesday till further notice due to security reasons, authorities said.
Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly, a spokesperson of the Mumbai Metro One said.
The advisory comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow to be held in Ghatkopar area in the evening.
The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro service provides a major connectivity between the eastern and western suburbs.
More than three lakh commuters use the Metro services daily.