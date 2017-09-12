'Failed Dynast:' Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Berkeley Speech

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 12, 2017 13:14 IST
Smriti Irani hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his speech in the US, called him "failed dynast"

New Delhi:  Union Minister Smriti Irani, fielded by the BJP to take on Rahul Gandhi over his speech in the US today, ripped into the Congress Vice President saying his attacking and belittling Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a foreign country was "deplorable."

She described Mr Gandhi as a "a failed dynast" who "chose to speak about his failed political journey at a prestigious international institution," and said it was "appalling to hear him say 'this is how India functions' when asked about dynastic politics. He seems to have forgotten that people around him in all other walks of life, and including in politics, do not follow this in India. In fact, India's Prime Minister is a man who has risen from a humble background, as have the President and the Vice President."
 
rahul gandhi

Rahul Gandhi began his two-week US tour by addressing students at the UC Berkeley


She said in the last national elections, in which PM Modi and the BJP won a historic mandate, Mr Gandhi's party suffered its biggest defeat and that showed that "India is not dynastic in nature."
 
Rahul Gandhi, who began a two-week tour to the US by addressing students at the University of California's Berkeley today, had been asked about accusations that he is a dynast, when he said, "Most of the country runs like this. That's how India works."

He listed several prominent Indians born into famous families saying, "Dynastic politics is a problem in all political parties. Akhilesh (Yadav), (MK) Stalin (son of M Karunanidhi in DMK), Abhishek Bachchan (son of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan) -- are all examples of dynastic legacy, also (Mukesh and Anil) Ambani (son of Dhirubhai Ambani), that's how the entire country is running. Even (Prem Kumar) Dhumal's son (Anurag Thakur) is a dynast."

