After Prohibition, Bihar To Achieve De-Addiction: Nitish Kumar

After prohibition, Bihar will move to achieve de-addiction, its Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said today."After the total liqour ban we will soon move to slowly achieve de-addiction," Kumar told a function at Barhara in Purnea district.Dismissing apprehensions over loss of revenue on account of prohibition, the Bihar CM said a fractional difference accrued in tax revenue collection in 2016-17.The Bihar government used to get about Rs 5000 crore annually from tax on liquor previously and prohibition was seen, particularly by the opposition, as bad economics for the state.He said that statistics have proved wrong to those who had apprehended drop in tourists due to the liquor ban as the data collected suggested an increase of 68 per cent in the arrival of domestic tourists to Bihar and 9 per cent increase in the footfall of foreigner tourists in 2016-17 as compared to 2015-16.Mr Kumar said that after the successful campaign against liquor, a drive would be launched across the state against social evils like dowry and child marriage.Counting virtues of alcohol ban, the CM said there has been marked transformation in social atmosphere.