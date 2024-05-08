Can't Fast-Track Probe Until Prajwal Revanna Returns: Karnataka Minister

G Parameshwara said there is no need to hand over the case to the CBI (File)

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that until the key accused in the sex video scandal, JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, turns up for investigation, fast-tracking the probe won't be possible.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and the son of Karnataka JDS MLA HD Revanna, who has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a survivor of the sex scandal involving his son.

The sitting MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, has been renominated from the seat by the NDA for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, G Parameshwara said, "Prajwal Revanna has left the country. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has already sought cooperation from the CBI and a Blue Corner Notice has been issued against him.

“Prajwal Revanna's father HD Revanna has been arrested in a kidnapping case involving one of the victims of the sex scandal. The SIT is gathering more information in this matter.”

On the demand to hand over the case to the CBI, Mr Parameshwara said, "There is no need to hand over the case to the CBI. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he doesn't have trust in the SIT probe. However, he knows about the SIT, which is conducting the probe efficiently.

“The Chief Minister, his deputy, or myself are not interfering in the investigation. No case was handed over to the CBI during the tenure of HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister."

When asked about a complaint registered against DK Shivakumar, the minister said the SIT will take a call on issuing a notice to him. “We trust him... Let the SIT report come out first," he said.

On a purported audio clip of DK Shivakumar over the release of the alleged sex videos by BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, Mr Parameshwara said the SIT will take note of the development.

"DK Shivakumar is the Deputy Chief Minister. He is in a responsible position, but that does not mean he can't be punished," Mr Parameshwara noted.

