After China's Comment On Agni-V Missile Test, India's Curt Response

Responding to China's reaction to its test-firing of the Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile, India on Tuesday said its strategic capabilities were not targeted against any particular country, adding that while it abides by all applicable international obligations, it expects others do the same. "India's strategic capabilities are not targeted against any particular country. India abides by all the applicable international obligations and hopes that all other do the same. India's strategic autonomy and growing engagement contributes to strategic stability," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.
Highlights
- Strategic capabilities not targeted against any country: India
- Abide by international obligations, expect others to do the same: India
- China had said it hoped launch complied with UN Security Council rules
Mr Swarup's remarks came after Chinese Foreign Ministry said it hoped that India's test-firing of the nuclear-capable Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile or ICBM, that could cover all of China, complied with UN Security Council rules and safeguarded South Asia's strategic balance.
As Beijing maintained that the two nations are "not rivals for competition but partners for cooperation", it took exception to media reports that the successful test of Agni-V was meant to target China.
China's Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying in Beijing said, "We have noted reports on India's test fire of Agni-V ballistic missile. The UN Security Council has explicit regulations on whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons."
"China always maintains that preserving the strategic balance and stability in South Asia is conducive to peace and prosperity of regional countries and beyond."
On Monday India had successfully test-fired Agni-V, the country's most lethal nuclear-capable inter-continental ballistic missile with a range of over 5,000 km that covers entire China which may also pave the way for user trial of the weapons system and its eventual induction into the Strategic Forces Command (SFC).
(With inputs from PTI)