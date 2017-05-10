After 8-Year Break, Rajinikanth To Meet Fans Next Week. Selfies Allowed

Highlights Rajinikanth's earlier plan was to meet fans in April Now, he will meet fans from the 15th to the 19th of this month Fans will get to click pictures individually with the 66-year-old star

Superstar Rajinikanth will be meeting his fans over a four-day period, from the 15th to the 19th of this month, at his Raghavendra Wedding Hall in Chennai. He will interact with fans eight years since he last met them in 2008 after the release of his 2007 film Sivaji: The Boss. Fans will get to click pictures individually with the 66-year-old star. No discussions will be allowed.Rajinikanth's earlier plan to meet fans in April was cancelled as then he wanted photo sessions in groups of eight, something fans weren't happy about. In an audio message Rajini had said "We are planning to conduct it in future by inviting fans from one or two districts each and take pictures with them individually".Rajinikanth's last movie Kabali was a super hit and fans are awaiting his 2.0, the sequel to 2010's Enthiran which was also a blockbuster. The film is slated for a Diwali release.Fans are excited. From 1983 to 1990, Sridhar who heads the Rajini Fans LIC Association, fondly recalls, "Every weekend it used to be like a mela for us as our Thalaivar had photo sessions with us. We look forward to this". Next week, fans can come as early as 7 am to the venue and get refreshed.Informed sources say seventeen districts will be covered this time. Passes will be given to 200 to 250 fans from each district and every day, three to four districts will be covered.