Activist Medha Patkar Removed By Police From Protest Site

Social activist Medha Patkar was on Monday forcibly removed by Madhya Pradesh Police from the site, where she was on the 12 day of her indefinite fast to protest against closing of the gates of the Sardar Sarovar dam in neighbouring Gujarat.According to the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA), about 2,000 police personnel "marched" to the protest site and "evicted Patkar" while other 11 people, who were on fast too, were left untouched.Police baton-charged and beat up protesters, who opposed the police action, alleged NBA."Police broke the stage, chairs, pendals before taking Patkar into their custody. It is shameful that they never chose to hold dialogue with us in last 12 days but used force to stop our non- violent protest. Many have suffered physical injury," said Madhuresh Kumar of NBA.NBA condemned the police action and said the agitation and fast would continue.Ms Patkar was on the indefinite fast in Chidhalda village in Dhar district seeking proper rehabilitation as project affected have said the government has given them homes without proper facilities, where they cannot be rehabilitated.Several activists have already expressed their anguish over the forceful eviction of project-affected in the wake of closing of gates of the dam.According to the locals, the government has deputed about 8,000-10,000 policemen in the area.