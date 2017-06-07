At Least 20 Killed In Fire At Cracker Factory In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat

The blaze started around 3 pm in the factory located around 10 kms from the district headquarters in the Kotwali police station limits.

All India | | Updated: June 07, 2017 20:04 IST
Balaghat:  At least 20 workers died and several others were injured after a fire broke out in a cracker factory at Bhatan village in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh this afternoon, an official said.

"So far, eight bodies have been recovered from the debris and 10 injured have been rushed to hospitals," district collector Bharat Yadav told PTI.

A couple of people are still feared to be trapped under the debris, he said.

The cracker factory is owned by one Warish Ahmed.

According to District Collector Bharat Yadav, the victims were the workers of the factory and the incident took place when the work was on.

"What exactly triggered the fire is not yet known. It is possible that someone might have thrown a burning beedi," he said.

The fire has been doused, he said adding the factory was located away from the human settlement.

