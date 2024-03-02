PM Modi Expresses Grief After 46 Killed In Fire Accident In Bangladesh

PM Modi affirmed that as India stands with Bangladesh in this hour of grief (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief and extended his condolences to the victims of the massive fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka that killed at least 46 people.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

At least 46 people were killed, and over 20 others sustained severe injuries by a devastating fire on Thursday night. Firefighters rescued 70 people, including 42 in unconscious state, from the rooftop and different floors of the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage.

The fire broke out around 9:50 pm on Thursday at the restaurant named "Kacchi Bhai" on the first floor of the building, Green Cozy Cottage, and quickly spread to the upper floors that had more restaurants and a garment shop.

"In a letter addressed to Hon'ble PM Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the fire at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall in Dhaka on 29 February 2024. He also wished speedy recovery to those injured," Indian mission in Bangladesh posted on X.

In the letter, PM Modi further affirmed that as India stands with Bangladesh in this hour of grief, his thoughts and prayers remain with the friendly people of Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

A case was filed by police on Friday night and three persons have been arrested.

