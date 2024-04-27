Bus Erupts In Flames On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 36 Escape Unhurt

Videos of the incident show the bus completely engulfed in fire.

Thirty-six passengers aboard a private luxury bus narrowly escaped death when the vehicle burst into flames on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra early Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 7:30 am near Adhe village in Maval as the bus was en route from Mumbai to Pune. According to sources, the fire erupted after a tyre burst and a subsequent short circuit. Quick thinking by the bus driver ensured safe evacuation of all passengers, averting what could have been a tragic incident.

The Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) patrolling team, along with fire department officials and Vadgaon Maval traffic police, swiftly mobilised to the scene and successfully extinguished the flames.

Videos of the incident show the bus completely engulfed in fire while thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky. Fire department personnel managed to put out the blaze, however, the bus was completely burnt due to intensity of the fire.

Traffic on the expressway was momentarily halted to allow for the firefighting efforts and to ensure the safety of commuters in the vicinity.

Authorities are currently investigating the precise cause of the fire, while the passengers are being assisted with onward travel arrangements.



