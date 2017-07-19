217 Students Rescued After Pak Shelling Targets Schools Across Line Of Control In Jammu And Kashmir

Braving Pakistani shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district evacuated 217 students and 15 teachers from three schools where they were trapped for more than six hours.All the schools in Nowshera and Manjakote sectors of Rajouri district have been closed for an indefinite period in view of repeated firing and shelling by the Pakistani Army, officials said in Jammu."Villages like Kalsian, Sair, Bahwani, Namb and Jhangar, which are close to the Line of Control, have been bearing the brunt of the Pakistani shelling," officials said.A total of 217 students were rescued from three schools, according to Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. Officials confirmed that 15 teachers were also evacuated by the police and civic authorities. They were evacuated in bullet-proof vehicles and three buses, they said."150 students were shifted from the Government High School in Bhawani, while 12 students who were trapped in Middle School, Kaladi were evacuated," the officials said.The team of rescuers had a narrow escape in Bhawani as they came under heavy shelling, with shells landing barely a few meters away from the school, they said.55 students and teachers of Government High School in Sair had a narrow escape after shells hit the school building directly, damaging large areas within the premises, they said. The students and teachers were rescued amid heavy shelling.More than 150 students have been shifted to camps while other students were handed over to their parents.