2 Army Men Killed, 3 Injured In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian Encounter

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation today following information about presence of terrorists in Avneera village of Zainapora area of the district, a police official said.

All India | | Updated: August 12, 2017 23:57 IST
The evacuated were taken to the 92 Base Hospital of the Army for treatment (Representational)

Srinagar:  Two army men were killed and three others, including a captain, injured in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the police said tonight.

He said as the security forces were conducting searches, the terrorists opened firing on them which was retaliated by the law enforcement personnel, triggering a gunfight.

Five soldiers were injured in the gun battle, he said, adding that they were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital of the Army for treatment, where two among died due to the injuries. 

