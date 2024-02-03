'The Chronicles Of Narnia': A Tonga Ride On Snowy Tracks In Kashmir

Some said Kashmir looks more beautiful than a Hollywood-create scenic effects.

Snow in Kashmir is like a nature's blessing and its own art installation that transforms the Valley into a winter bliss. The fresh snowfall brought Kashmir alive yet again after long harsh dry winter spell, enveloping the landscape under white blanket.

One such picturesque view was captured in a video with a man riding on a horse-driven-cart, a traditional mode of transport locally known as 'Tonga', on a snowy track in a south Kashmir village.

Mohsin Khan, who originally posted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, and also on YouTube, said he shot the video while on way his from home village Rampora to Anantnag town, also known as Islamabad.

He captioned the video as "Taangg swaaerr t Sheenuk nazaar, Riwaayat panin barqaraar. From my Village to Islamabad - meaning - Horse-cart ride and snowy view, keeping the tradition alive."

The 48-second video, now viral on social media, has garnered attention of many with people saying the landscape - snowy road, orchard trees glistening with snow along the way covered - is giving the feel of a Hollywood movie scene.

The best part of the video is not just the scenery, which you can find in any Kashmir village during winter, but the horse-driven-cart ride experience. From pretty landscapes to the sound of hooves striking the road, it offers a sense of peace and beauty.

Many X users compared the video with The Chronicles of Narnia, a magical winter scene, shimmering blankets of snow, burdened trees and ice outside. "Scene from The Chronicles of Narnia"

Some said Kashmir looks more beautiful than a Hollywood-create scenic effects. "A Tonga ride this snowfall ..Kashmir looks better than Hollywood create scenic effects," wrote a user on X.

Another user wrote, "Unreal. Wordsworth would write an entire book on this, had he been alive witnessing this."

"If I were to choose a road for angels, I would choose this one," another X, who had reposted the video said.

Though Kashmir gives a scenic experience in every season, winter that should mean blanketing of snow has its own charm, turning the entire landscape into a whiteout.