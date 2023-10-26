Video: US Police Dog With Terminal Cancer Gets Final Salute

The police dog got an incredibly emotional tribute.

Candy, an 11-year-old police dog in Virginia, was honoured for her service after a terminal cancer diagnosis. The German shepherd specialised in narcotics detection and served the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office for nearly 10 years.

Candy joined the sheriff's office in 2014 and was the first narcotics-detection dog on the force. She quickly became a beloved member of the team, known for her dedication to her work and her love of play.

In recent months, Candy developed a limp and began to lose her appetite. Her handler, Master Deputy II Anthony Natalzia, initially attributed the changes to her age. But when Candy began throwing up, Natalzia knew something was wrong. Tests revealed that Candy had terminal cancer.

Candy is being retired from active service due to her illness.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office held a special ceremony to honour her service. Deputies lined the hallway and saluted as Candy walked by one last time.

Watch the video here:



Today, we pause and pay our respects to a remarkable member of the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, K9 Candy. 🐾🫣 It's never easy to say goodbye, especially to one who has served with unwavering loyalty and courage. Candy wasn't just a dog; he was a dedicated officer, a fearless… pic.twitter.com/uN8U36wD6M — Brody_The_Boxer (@Brody_The_Boxer) October 24, 2023

According to a news release by the police, K9 Candy has completed over 2,900 operational searches and seized 278 pounds of illicit narcotics with an estimated street value of $937,895. The department said that she was a valuable asset to the team and will be deeply missed.