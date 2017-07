IIFA Awards 2017: Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt Lead Times Square Stomp

Highlights Varun Dhawan performed at the IIFA Stomp The IIFA Stomp was preceded by a press conference on Thursday morning Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif headlined the event

The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards kicked off with a star-studded press conference in New York on Thursday morning and was followed by a power-packed event at Times Square - IIFA Stomp - in the evening. The interactive session was attended by a bevy of stars comprising Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan and Anupam Kher. But all eyes were on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif , who headlined the event. The stars talked about their experience of being associated with IIFA and also shared a few light moments on stage, courtesy theKhan.On stage, Salman appeared to have little difficulty in keeping up with the IIFA itinerary, when he said: "I am very bad with dates. The only date I remember is Katrina's birthday," reported news agency IANS. Katrina will celebrate her 33rd birthday on July 16, a day after the main IIFA awards Meanwhile, Alia, Varun and Shahid are among the stars who are keeping their IIFA diaries updated on Instagram.Shilpa Shetty also shared a sneak peek from when she set the runway during the IIFA Stomp on fire. She looked stunning in a silver gown from the studious of Falguni Shane Peacock. Shilpa showstopped while Disha Patani and Huma Qureshi also walked the ramp for the brand.This is how Varun got the crowd grooving:We also have frame-worthy updates from Kalki Koechlin, who made an observation while at Times Square, and Disha:The IIFA Stomp is scheduled to be followed by IIFA Rocks on Friday evening. Celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Benny Dayal, Hariharan, Haricharan Seshadri, Jonita Gandhi, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan and Svetha Rao will perform in New York's MetLife Stadium, which is also the venue for the main IIFA event.The main IIFA awards is on July 15.