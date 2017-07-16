IIFA Awards 2017: List Of Winners

Highlights
- Disha Patani won Best Debutant (Female) for M S Dhoni: The Untold Story
- Diljit Dosanjh won Best Debutant (Female) for Udta Punjab
- Amitabh Bhattacharya won the award for Best Lyricist
Here is the list of the IIFA 2017 winners.
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male)
Anupam Kher for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Best Debutant (Female):
Disha Patani for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
Award for Best Debutant - Female - @DishPatani for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. #IIFA2017pic.twitter.com/VjIsT5Jmp9— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Best Debut (Male):
Diljit Dosanjh for Udta Punjab
Best Lyricist:
Award for Best Debutant - Male - @diljitdosanjh for Udta Punjab. #IIFA2017pic.twitter.com/rfxB1AkzRl— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Channa Mere Ya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Amit Mishra for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Kanika Kapoor for Udta Punjab
Tulsi Kumar for Airlift
Best Music Direction:
Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Actor In Comic Role:
Varun Dhawan for Dishoom
Myntra Style Icon Award:
Alia Bhatt
IIFA Woman Of The Year
Tapsee Pannu
The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards witnessed some brilliant performances by Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, to name a few. Here's a glimpse.
Here are some pictures of the Bollywood celebrities who walked the green carpet.
Finaly— CINEBAPP (@cinebapp) July 16, 2017
Some glimpse of @itsSSR and @kritisanon performance from #IIFAAwards2017pic.twitter.com/73Yn6N1TXD
On July 14, IIFA Rocks was held to celebrate 25 years of A R Rahman in the industry.
The IIFA Awards will conclude with a closing party.