IIFA Awards 2017: List Of Winners

The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards is being held in New York. Ahead of the grand evening, Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan walked the green carpet in the best of designers. The magnificent event is being hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan. As the stars have been busy keeping their fans and followers updated on social media by posting several pictures and videos, the updates about the winners have also started coming in. We will be keeping you posted with the IIFA awards updates as and when the winners are announced.Here is the list of the IIFA 2017 winners.Anupam Kher forDisha Patani forDiljit Dosanjh forAmitabh Bhattacharya for the songfromAmit Mishra forKanika Kapoor forTulsi Kumar forPritam forVarun Dhawan forAlia BhattTapsee PannuThe 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards witnessed some brilliant performances by Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, to name a few. Here's a glimpse.Here are some pictures of the Bollywood celebrities who walked the green carpet.On July 14, IIFA Rocks was held to celebrate 25 years of A R Rahman in the industry.The IIFA Awards will conclude with a closing party.