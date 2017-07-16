IIFA Awards 2017: List Of Winners

The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards is being held in New York. The event is being hosted by Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan

All India | Written by | Updated: July 16, 2017 11:57 IST
252 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IIFA Awards 2017: List Of Winners

18th IIFA Awards 2017: Disha Patani won the Best Debut Female award (Image courtesy: IIFA)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Disha Patani won Best Debutant (Female) for M S Dhoni: The Untold Story
  2. Diljit Dosanjh won Best Debutant (Female) for Udta Punjab
  3. Amitabh Bhattacharya won the award for Best Lyricist
The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards is being held in New York. Ahead of the grand evening, Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan walked the green carpet in the best of designers. The magnificent event is being hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan. As the stars have been busy keeping their fans and followers updated on social media by posting several pictures and videos, the updates about the winners have also started coming in. We will be keeping you posted with the IIFA awards updates as and when the winners are announced.

Here is the list of the IIFA 2017 winners.

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male)

Anupam Kher for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Best Debutant (Female):

Disha Patani for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
 

Best Debut (Male):

Diljit Dosanjh for Udta Punjab
 Best Lyricist:

Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Channa Mere Ya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Amit Mishra for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Kanika Kapoor for Udta Punjab

Tulsi Kumar for Airlift

Best Music Direction:

Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Actor In Comic Role:

Varun Dhawan for Dishoom

Myntra Style Icon Award:

Alia Bhatt

IIFA Woman Of The Year

Tapsee Pannu

The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards witnessed some brilliant performances by Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, to name a few. Here's a glimpse.
 
katrina kaif iifa ndtv

Katrina Kaif performed at the IIFA Awards ceremony

 
katrina kaif iifa ndtv

Katrina Kaif photographed at the IIFA awards

  Here are some pictures of the Bollywood celebrities who walked the green carpet.
 
salman khan iifa ndtv

Salman Khan photographed at the IIFA awards

 
alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt posed for the cameras

 
shilpa shetty iifa ndtv

Shilpa Shetty at the IIFA awards

 
shahid kapoor mira iifa ndtv

IIFA Awards: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput photographed on the green carpet



On July 14, IIFA Rocks was held to celebrate 25 years of A R Rahman in the industry.

The IIFA Awards will conclude with a closing party.
 

Trending

Share this story on

252 Shares
ALSO READAR Rahman Reacts To Tamil Songs Controversy: We Tried Our Best
Disha PataniIIFA AwardsSalman Khan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga Jasoos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................