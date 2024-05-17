Israel Army Says Two Thai Hostages Held In Gaza Are Dead

The Israeli army said Thursday that two Thai hostages earlier believed to be alive in Gaza were killed.

The Israeli army said Thursday that two Thai hostages earlier believed to be alive in Gaza were killed in the October 7 attack and their bodies are being held in the Palestinian territory.

"We informed the families of two kidnapped Thai citizens, who worked in agriculture in the plantations near Kibbutz Beeri, that they were murdered in the terrorist attack on October 7 and their bodies are being held by Hamas," said army spokesman Daniel Hagari.

