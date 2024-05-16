Why Celebs Are Being Mass-Blocked Amid Gaza War, Virat Kohli On List Too

The Blockout list features globally recognised names.

There's a new movement on social media, and it's against the celebrities who have kept mum over Israel's relentless bombardment of Gaza where men, women and children continue to die every day. This movement, known as ‘Blockout 2024', has gained momentum, with a growing list of celebrity names being blocked on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The Blockout 2024 movement intensified after pictures from the Met Gala 2024 surfaced alongside harrowing images from Gaza's Rafah region, the latest and last frontier to come under attack from Israel.

The Blockout list features globally recognised names, including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Kanye West, Katy Perry and many others.

Apart from Hollywood celebrities, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Virat Kohli are among the prominent Indian names who have come under criticism for not "speaking up".

What is the Blockout 2024 movement?

A recent Instagram post has shed light on the ‘Blockout 2024' social media movement urging users to take action against celebrities and influencers who have stayed silent on Israel's retaliation of the October 7 attack.

According to the post, the movement says the Israeli occupation is committing genocide against Palestine and criticises celebrities for “shamelessly remaining silent” and for “spreading lies and propaganda.”

The movement argued that these celebrities and influencers “make millions” from their followers and consumers, and therefore, it is within the power of consumers to decrease their popularity, followers, and engagement by unfollowing and blocking them on social media platforms. “We don't need them, they need us,” it claimed.

“If their profits plummet, they will listen,” the post read, stating that big corporations prioritise profits above all else. The movement also says not to tag or mention the celebrities as it would only boost their engagement. “No engagements mean no $$$,” they said, adding that this is the “absolute bare minimum that we can do.”

They stressed the movement was “about applying pressure” on accounts with a huge number of followers “to speak up and use their platforms for good.” It questions supporting celebrities “who can't even speak out about a genocide” despite their massive influence and support from their followers.

Furthermore, it stressed this was not just a passing online trend but a real-life issue affecting thousands of children and families in Palestine. It called for an end to “celebrity worship” and urged users to remember the cause behind the movement – advocating for the victims of the conflict in Gaza and beyond. “This is for the thousands of parents who had to go around and collect their children by their LIMBS,” they said.

The post concluded with a call for action, with chants of "Free Congo! Free Sudan! Free Palestine!"