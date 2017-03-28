15 Air India Staffers' Statements Recorded, CCTV Footage Obtained: Police

A team of Delhi Police recorded statements of 15 Air India staffers on Monday, including the 60-year-old airline official, who was allegedly assaulted by Shiv Sena lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi last week.The team supervised by Crime Branch DCP Ram Gopal Naik reached the Indira Gandhi International airport and recorded the statements of the Air India staff. They also took possession of the CCTV footage and videos capturing the incident."The statements of around 15 Air India staffers who witnessed the assault on Sukumar were recorded. The CCTV footage and other videos capturing the incident were also obtained," said a senior police officer.The 57-year-old first-term MP had repeatedly hit the Air India staffer on March 23 after the Pune-Delhi flight landed in the national capital. He was furious at having to fly economy on an all-economy flight despite having a business class coupon.A case was registered by the Delhi police in connection with the incident on Friday. Later, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch.The incident had led to widespread condemnation and outrage as a purported video clip of the episode went viral on social media.The officer added that the possibility of arrest of the MP could not be commented upon as the matter was under investigation.