The Monsoon Health Guide: Here's How Drinking Water Can Rainproof Your Health

Who doesn't await monsoons? The pitter-patter instantly lights up the mood and makes us crave those deep fried pakodas and a cup of steaming adrak chai. While the best-loved rainy season is deeply enjoyed, it also brings along the possibility of falling prey to a host of airborne diseases, viral and bacterial infections, seasonal allergies and mosquito-borne ailments. Our immune system is most vulnerable during the turn of seasons and bolstering it up via proper diet is the only way to put up a guard against the seasonal change.

Dietary tweaks can certainly go a long way in safeguarding your health this monsoon. Something as simple as your everyday drinking water can bring world of a difference. Ayurveda states down ways in which a person should drink water to reap maximum health benefits. Something as basic as plain drinking water and the way it is consumed can bring a lot of difference in the way our body functions. Ayurveda expert from Baidyanath, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam brought to our notice the fact that most ailments during monsoon occur due to infected water. Water is also one of the best carriers of infections. Also, "during monsoon our body's constitution becomes more air dominated which can cause Vatta imbalance. Digestive issues are therefore pretty common around this time of the year and that is why fried foods should be consumed in moderation," noted Dr. Ashutosh Gautam.

So how exactly water can help our health this monsoon? Take a look at the following points:

Clean water

Even if you have access to clean drinking water, use purifying herbs to turn your drinking water into a natural detoxing agent. An herb called Nirmali can be added to your regular drinking water.

Bring out that silverware

Drinking water stored in copper vessels or silverware has long been associated with good health. This should especially be put to practice during monsoon when the body could easily use some additional dose of minerals. Copper and silver vessels also add anti-bacterial properties to your drinking water.

Go warm

Since digestive issues are usually on rise during monsoons, it is advisable to consume lukewarm throughout the day. Try ditching chilled water totally. Also, always have water after your meals and not just before or in-between meals. Consuming lukewarm water after meals promotes digestion.

The add-ons

It is always better to spike your drinking water with some neem leaves, tulsi and other anti-bacterial and immunity boosting ingredients like ginger.

Take a sip

This is a rule you must abide by throughout the year. Water should always be consumed in sips, guzzling down half a bottle in just one go and then going without water for hours is not going to benefit your health. Ensure consuming at least 2 liters of water daily.



