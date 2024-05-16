World Baking Day 2024: 7 Mouthwatering Recipes That'll Turn You Into A Baking Pro

Learn how to bake on World Baking Day.

On World Baking Day 2024, which falls on May 17, the oven is inviting us to enter into the world of baking. It's a day of celebration for bakers all around the world. But it's also a day for aspiring bakers to take a leap of faith and start a delightful journey of flour, sugar, and everything nice. Whether you're a novice or looking to brush up on your baking skills, we have some easy recipes for you that will pave the way for your sweet triumphs in the kitchen. This is the perfect day to get started with baking your favourite baked items to impress yourself and your loved ones.

Here Are 7 Easy Baking Recipes For Beginners:

1. Fudgy Chocolate Cake:

Indulgent yet approachable, this fudgy chocolate cake is a showstopper. With its rich chocolate ganache, it's a surefire hit at any gathering. You won't be able to resist seconds! Imagine sinking your fork into a slice of moist chocolate cake, each bite a blissful combination of cocoa goodness and velvety ganache. Click here for the recipe for Fudgy Chocolate Cake.

2. Oat Apple Crumble:

A melange of oats, cinnamon, and luscious apples, this crumble is simplicity at its finest. Perfect for those craving a comforting dessert without the fuss. Picture warm, tender apples nestled beneath a crisp oat topping, the aroma of cinnamon wafting through the air as you take that first irresistible spoonful. Click here for the recipe for Oat Apple Crumble.

3. Eggless Vanilla Cake:

Fluffy, moist, and bursting with vanilla flavour, this eggless cake is a classic. Ideal for birthdays or casual get-togethers, it's a crowd-pleaser that's surprisingly easy to whip up. Slice into a soft, fragrant vanilla cake with the delicate crumb melting in your mouth with each bite. Click here for the recipe for Eggless Vanilla Cake.

4. Eggless Vanilla Muffins:

These delicate vanilla muffins, free of eggs, are a delightful treat. Quick to make and utterly fuss-free, they're perfect for breakfast on the go or as a sweet snack. Enjoy the warm, fluffy muffin as its heavenly aroma fills the room. Click here for the recipe for Eggless Vanilla Muffins.

5. Banana-Jam Cake:

Elevate the humble banana cake with a dollop of mixed fruit jam. Health-conscious bakers will appreciate the use of whole wheat flour, olive oil, and brown sugar in this tea-time delight. The moist banana cake, studded with sweet pockets of jam, is perfect for beginner bakers. Click here for the recipe for Banana-Jam Cake.

6. Ragi Cookies:

Crunchy, crumbly, and brimming with calcium, these guilt-free cookies are a wholesome treat. With a healthy twist, they'll have your loved ones asking for more. Imagine biting into a golden-brown cookie, the satisfying crunch giving way to a burst of nutty flavour with each nibble. Click here for the recipe for Ragi Cookies.

7. Baked Eggs:

Why just sweet, test your baking skills on a savoury delight as well. Say goodbye to the ordinary sunny side up and hello to these baked eggs. With just a tablespoon of olive oil, they're a deliciously wholesome breakfast option that's ready in a flash. Click here for the recipe for Baked Eggs.

On this World Baking Day, let these recipes be your guide as you embark on your baking journey. Happy baking!

