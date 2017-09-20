Exercise Regularly and Eat Healthy to Manage Diabetes Better

Highlights
- Diabetes Mellitus is a non-communicable, lifestyle disease
- Type 1 is where the body is unable to produce insulin
- Type 2 is where the body is unable to use insulin
According to Dr. Rupali Datta, Consultant Nutritionist, Fortis Escorts, Delhi, "sugar control is about balancing the input verses output. Exercise benefits diabetics by keeping their weight under control and improving the uptake of sugars from the blood by the cells."
"Muscle movement results in better utilization of insulin. Just 30 minutes of brisk walking every day will cut your risk of diabetes by one- third and can greatly benefit those who already suffer from it," shared Dr. Shashank Joshi , Endocrinologist, Lilavati & Bhatia Hospital.
Regular physical activity has also been found to greatly benefit those with Type 2 diabetes. According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, regular exercising is imperative to stave off risks of lifestyle diseases. The study noted that those with an immediate relative suffering from diabetes should workout more often in order to ward off risks of developing diabetes.
The diet
An ideal diet for diabetics is all about discipline, exclusion and moderation. Experts suggest that for better diabetes management one should always eat meals at fixed timings, practice portion control and steer clear of unhealthy food items. Load up on whole grains, protein-rich foods, nuts, seeds and fresh fruits and veggies.
Get in touch with your medical expert to learn more about how you can prevent or manage diabetes better through regular exercising and a balanced diet.