Exercise Regularly and Eat Healthy to Manage Diabetes Better

Highlights Diabetes Mellitus is a non-communicable, lifestyle disease Type 1 is where the body is unable to produce insulin Type 2 is where the body is unable to use insulin

Diabetes Mellitus is a non-communicable, lifestyle disease that affects close to 67 million people as estimated by the Diabetes Foundation of India. Diabetes can be of two types - type 1 and 2. Type 1 is where the body is unable to produce insulin whereas a person suffering from Type 2 experiences that the body is not able to utilize the insulin produced. The risk of developing diabetes largely rests on a person's genetic predisposition as well as the lifestyle. Regular physical activity is something that has long been linked to diabetes management. Some of the most noticeable studies published previously have established a link between regular exercising and reduced risk of developing diabetes. Physical activity has also been seen to help diabetics improve their quality of life and manage the condition better.

According to Dr. Rupali Datta, Consultant Nutritionist, Fortis Escorts, Delhi, "sugar control is about balancing the input verses output. Exercise benefits diabetics by keeping their weight under control and improving the uptake of sugars from the blood by the cells."

"Muscle movement results in better utilization of insulin. Just 30 minutes of brisk walking every day will cut your risk of diabetes by one- third and can greatly benefit those who already suffer from it," shared Dr. Shashank Joshi , Endocrinologist, Lilavati & Bhatia Hospital.

Regular physical activity has also been found to greatly benefit those with Type 2 diabetes. According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, regular exercising is imperative to stave off risks of lifestyle diseases. The study noted that those with an immediate relative suffering from diabetes should workout more often in order to ward off risks of developing diabetes.

The diet

An ideal diet for diabetics is all about discipline, exclusion and moderation. Experts suggest that for better diabetes management one should always eat meals at fixed timings, practice portion control and steer clear of unhealthy food items. Load up on whole grains, protein-rich foods, nuts, seeds and fresh fruits and veggies.

Get in touch with your medical expert to learn more about how you can prevent or manage diabetes better through regular exercising and a balanced diet.



