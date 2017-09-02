Eid Mubarak 2017: 5 Signature Mutton Dishes From Across India You Must Have This Eid



1.Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani (Andhra Pradesh)

2.Laal Maas (Rajasthan)

3.Kosha Mangsho(West Bengal)

4.Rogan Josh(Kashmir)

5.Galauti Kebab (Uttar Pradesh)

India is celebrating Eid in full swing. Also called Bakrid, Bakra Eid, Eid al Adha, Eid honours Prophet Ibrahim’s unquestioned will to sacrifice his son upon the command of God. Muslim families celebrate the occasion by preparing a lavish course of food and desserts for their near and dear ones. India loves its festivals as much as it loves its food. Eid festivities especially, are incomplete without a round of delicious mutton delicacies lined across the table. Here are 5 iconic mutton dishes from across the country which you must include in the festive feast.Mention Hyderabad and the mind can’t help but think about the aromatic Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani. The Nizam royalty, Hyderabadi biryani is culinary masterpiece that has won hearts both home and abroad.The biryani is prepared with meat that is marinated with the choicest of spices, then soaked in yogurt before cooking. The gosht (meat) is then meticulously sandwiched between layers of long-grained semi cooked basmati rice, mint, onions and cooked on dum, after sealing the handi (vessel) with dough. This Eid prepare the decadent delight at home with this delicious Hyderabadi Biryani recipe by Chef Hussain.The fiery and sumptuous lamb curry from Rajasthan is sure to make your brows sweat and leave you craving for more. For the preparation of Laal Maas, Mathania chillies(some of the spiciest chillies in the subcontinent) are always the favourite, but if that is too much for you, you can always tone it down with milder chilliees. Traditionally a burning piece of charcoal infused with cloves and desi ghee is placed on top of the preparation and the utensil is sealed, which gives the spicy delight its characteristic smoky flavor. Here’s Chef Marut Sikka’s recipe of the fiery and feisty lamb curry for the festive occasion.The Bengalis may swear by their fish but that doesn’t make their love for lamb and chicken preparations any less. One such iconic mutton curry Bengalis can gorge on through the day is Kosha Mangsho. Juicy mutton pieces cooked in hot spices. Thick and robust in consistency Kosha Mangsho is loved across the country for its rich taste and spiciness. Here’s a recipe of Kosha Mangsho by Chef Niru Gupta to help you prepare the same.Lamb cooked with the aroma of cinnamon, cardamom, bay leaves, turmeric, coriander and garam masala, Rogan Josh is a jewel of Kashmiri cuisine. The aromatic flavours and its many varied spices makes it one of the most iconic dishes of the country. Here’s a recipe of the culinary masterpiece by Manju Malhi, you can try for the celebrations.

The melt-in mouth delicacie from the Awadhi kitchen is a true festive treat. Legend has it that Nawab Asad-ud-Daula, king of Oudh(Awadh) in the 18th century AD was a man of taste and took his food seriously, legend has it that the even when the Nawab lost most of his dentures due to old age, his penchant for kebabs were far from dying. So for their toothless Nawab, the seasoned khansamas came up with the tender kebabs that would instantly melt in mouth, and require no chewing and thus was born the much loved Galouti Kebabs. Here’s a delicious recipe of the tender kebab by Chef Niru Gupta, you can try making at home.



Eid Mubarak Everybody!