Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2: Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara Song To Release Soon. Till Then, Enjoy The Teaser

We still cannot get over Salman Khan's moves in Tan Tana Tan Tan Tara Tara, a song from his 1997 blockbuster film Judwaa. Now, Varun Dhawan is all set to present the song yet again in Judwaa 2, a remake of Salman's film. The song will release tomorrow. However, a teaser has been shared by Varun with the caption, "Ek baar se dil nahi bharta, Le aaye hain dobara! #ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 out tom! #Judwaa2 Thank you Anu malik." (Excited much?) Salman's Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara featured both his characters - Raja and Prem - along with Karisma Kapoor and Rambha and the revamped version features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, the lead actresses of Judwaa 2.
The song releases tomorrow. Till then, enjoy Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara's teaser.
#Tantanatan#ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 teaser out now booom pic.twitter.com/uQRJYXvrB2— Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 24, 2017
Wait, we have more for you. Here's Salman dancing to Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara.
Both the Judwaa films are directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan. Varun has stepped into the shoes of Salman and plays Raja and Prem. Of the film, the 30-year-old actor told the press, "Judwaa 2 wouldn't be possible without Salman bhai. 20 years back he made Raja and Prem iconic, he is the original Raja/Prem and will always be the original. I hope he likes the film whenever he watches it."
The trailer of the film released earlier this week.
Salman Khan tweeted about the trailer and wrote.
Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2 . https://t.co/QHYYmFGWOH— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2017
Judwaa 2 also features Anupam Kher and Vivan Bhatena, who plays the antagonist. Judwaa 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 29.