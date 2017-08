Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2: Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara Song To Release Soon. Till Then, Enjoy The Teaser

Highlights Judwaa 2 is a remake of Salman Khan's 1997 film Judwaa "Ek baar se dil nahi bharta, le aaye hain dobara," tweeted Varun Judwaa 2 releases on September 29

Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2 . https://t.co/QHYYmFGWOH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2017

We still cannot get over Salman Khan's moves in, a song from his 1997 blockbuster film. Now, Varun Dhawan is all set to present the song yet again in Judwaa 2 , a remake of Salman's film. The song will release tomorrow. However, a teaser has been shared by Varun with the caption, "! #ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 out tom! #Thank you Anu malik." (Excited much?) Salman'sfeatured both his characters - Raja and Prem - along with Karisma Kapoor and Rambha and the revamped version features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, the lead actresses ofThe song releases tomorrow. Till then, enjoy's teaser.Wait, we have more for you. Here's Salman dancing toBoth thefilms are directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan. Varun has stepped into the shoes of Salman and plays Raja and Prem. Of the film, the 30-year-old actor told the press, "wouldn't be possible without Salman. 20 years back he made Raja and Prem iconic, he is the original Raja/Prem and will always be the original. I hope he likes the film whenever he watches it."also features Anupam Kher and Vivan Bhatena, who plays the antagonist.is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 29.