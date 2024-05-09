'Namaste India': Ferrari's Charles Leclerc's Message For Indian F1 Fans Is Viral

Fans flooded the internet with comments expressing their admiration for the champion driver.

Charles Leclerc, star driver for Ferrari, delighted Indian Formula One fans with a heartwarming video message! He began with a friendly "Namaste India" and expressed his surprise at the sport's huge popularity in the country.

Mr Leclerc thanked his Indian fans for their unwavering support and revealed his long-held dream of visiting India someday. The talented racer from Monaco currently races for Scuderia Ferrari and boasts an impressive record, having won both the GP3 Series championship in 2016 and the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2017.

Mr Leclerc's disarming smile and "Namaste" sent Indian fans online into a frenzy! Fans flooded the internet with comments expressing their admiration for the champion driver.

"All Indian fan girls just fainted," a user commented.

"His namaste got me blushing giggling kicking my feet," another user wrote on Instagram.

The third user asked, "Did he see the edits Indian people are making?"

"If this man visits India. I can officially meet him and die in peace," the fourth user wrote.

"I was dead the moment he said NAMASTE," the fifth user commented.

Formula 1 (F1), the world's premier motorsport, holds races across the globe, captivating a massive and diverse fan base. This includes a passionate following in India!

With Charles Leclerc's potential visit to India, the excitement is electric. Fans can't wait to experience the thrill of F1 live and celebrate their love for the sport together.