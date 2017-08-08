Simran Trailer: Kangana Ranuat Is A Kleptomaniac Gambler In This Intriguing Film In Simran, Kangana Ranaut will be seen portraying the role of Praful Patel, a Gujarati woman who lives in New York and is a divorcee

Kangana Ranaut in Simran New Delhi: Highlights In the film, Kangana's character is a kleptomaniac, addicted to gambling Simran has been directed by Hansal Mehta The film also stars Soham Shah, Esha Tewari Pande, Manu Narayan Simran has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. In Simran, Kangana Ranaut will be seen portraying the role of Praful Patel, a Gujarati woman who lives in New York and is a divorcee. The two-and-a-half minute trailer takes us through the various phases of Praful's life and shows that she is a kleptomaniac and addicted to gambling. However, she knows how to live her life to the fullest and confidently tries to woo men with her cheesy one-liners. "Boyfriend hona koi character flaw thodi hai. Ladke patana toh talent hota hai," she tells her prospective man. At the end of the trailer, Praful is seen on a robbery spree with cops chasing her. The guy she is in love with leaves her but yet she's smiling.



Watch the intriguing trailer of Simran here:





and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shailesh R Singh.



Ahead of the trailer release,

The indefatigable spirit of #KanganaRanaut as Praful Patel in #Simran. Our trailer will be out today. Stay tuned! #SimranTrailerpic.twitter.com/ttgPcdgWkU — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 8, 2017

Here's the new #Simran poster! Trailer out today at 5.30pm IST. pic.twitter.com/qk3zPyovxA — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 8, 2017



Simran also features Soham Shah, Esha Tewari Pande, Manu Narayan, Aneesha Joshi and Rupinder Nagra in pivotal roles. The film has been extensively shot in the United States.



Simran will release in theatres on September 15.



After Simran, Kangana Ranuat will feature in Manikarnika: Rani of Jhansi, which is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai. She will also soon be making her debut as a producer and director with an English language short film The Touch.





