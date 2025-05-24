After <i>Animal</i>, Triptii Dimri Reunites With Sandeep Reddy Vanga As The Female Lead Opposite Prabhas In <i>Spirit</i>

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Triptii Dimri gained fame from her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor, with Rashmika Mandanna in the film. Dimri will reunite with Vanga in his upcoming project, Spirit, with Prabhas.

Triptii Dimri skyrocketed to fame after the phenomenal success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She was seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film, and Rashmika Mandanna was also a part of it.

There have been a lot of talks recently regarding the female lead in Vanga's Spirit with Prabhas as the male lead. A few days back, reports of Deepika Padukone opting out of the project made headlines, the reason given that she made some "unprofessional" demands such as reasonable work hours and profit sharing.

All such speculations have now been put to rest as Triptii Dimri took to social media to share the news of reuniting with Sandeep Reddy Vanga once again in Spirit, alongside Prabhas.

Sharing her excitement, Triptii wrote, "Still sinking in….So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision.@actorprabhas @sandeepreddy.vanga @pranayreddyvanga @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @bhadrakaliproductions

Have a look here:

This will also mark Triptii's first on-screen pairing with Prabhas.

On the work front, Triptii is currently working with some of the most celebrated filmmakers in the country from Imtiaz Ali to Vishal Bhardwaj and will soon be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor, Fahadh Faasil, and now Prabhas.

Triptii's last release was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in 2024, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.