Kaabil Actor Rohit Roy Stars In Vikram Bhatt's New Web Series

Highlights Vikram Bhatt has made web-series such as Twisted and Gehraiyaan He says Memories has been created keeping the platform in mind Rohit Roy was last seen in Kaabil, co-starring Hrithik Roshan

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt chose actor Rohit Roy to play the lead role in his web-series titled. On the small screen, Rohit has featured in television soaps likeand. Rohit has also starred in several Bollywood films such asand his last film was, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. After exploring the big and the small screen, Rohit is all set to try his luck in the digital space. However, Vikram Bhatt is not new to the concept of web-series, who has made shows such as(with Nia Sharma),(starring Sanjeeda Sheikh and Vatsal Sheth) and(with Tridha Choudhury and Sid Makkar) in the past.Talking about the choice of medium, Vikram Bhatt told news agency IANS: "The digital space has become an interesting form of storytelling that the audience wants to consume. A story likehas been created keeping the platform in mind." Vikram Bhatt is the writer of, which is a thriller."This thriller is a gripping drama and revolves around this character who has special abilities. I believe the viewers will enjoy a beautifully woven romance amidst the thrill and twists that the show will bring along," said Vikram Bhatt.Rohit Roy plays the role new anchor Manav Malhotra in the 13-episode finite series. Manav's life turns upside down after he tries to crack a particularly difficult case.will be aired in November.(With inputs from IANS)