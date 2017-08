It's Not Malaika Arora's Birthday (Grrr, Wikipedia). But We Can Still Look At These Fab Pics

We have the best of Malaika's Instagram pictures. (Image courtesy: Malaika Arora )

Highlights Malika, a style icon, is the co-curator of The Label Life Malaika's insta-vacation diary proves she favours sun and sand Malaika also often posts snippets of her workout sessions

Happy birthday, Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora received a bunch of birthday wishes today - prematurely, as it turned out, because the actress revealed in an Instagram post that Wikipedia had got the date wrong and that she wouldn't be turning 44 until October. The Internet had already wished her several times over by the time she posted a clarification and #MalaikaArora had been trending on Twitter all day. Nonetheless, we can take a look at Malaika's fabulous Instagram pictures (which we collated as a birthday gift) because... we need no reason. First, here's Malaika Arora's post confirming it's not her birthday after all and thanking people for their wishes anyway (she's nice like that). We'll save the date like she asked.Malaika Arora is a self-confessed fitness freak and swears by yoga. She often shares pictures from her yoga sessions - sometimes upside down and sometimes in the air. All her pictures prove that you need great strength and will to come up with these yoga poses.Malaika danced toin. No one better suited for this song. You'll agree one you take a look at these pics.We saved the best for the last. Here are some really pretty throwback pictures of Malaika Arora.Malaika Arora was married to actor producer Arbaaz Khan from 1998 - 2016. They are parents to Arhaan Khan, 15. Malaika has starred in films likeandbut she's best known for her dance numbers like(in),(in) and(in). She's also appeared on television shows likeandas judge.