It's Not Malaika Arora's Birthday (Grrr, Wikipedia). But We Can Still Look At These Fab Pics

Malaika Arora received a bunch of birthday wishes today - prematurely, as it turned out, because the actress revealed in an Instagram post that Wikipedia had got the date wrong and that she wouldn't be turning 44 until October. The Internet had already wished her several times over by the time she posted a clarification and #MalaikaArora had been trending on Twitter all day. Nonetheless, we can take a look at Malaika's fabulous Instagram pictures (which we collated as a birthday gift) because... we need no reason. First, here's Malaika Arora's post confirming it's not her birthday after all and thanking people for their wishes anyway (she's nice like that). We'll save the date like she asked.
Highlights
- Malika, a style icon, is the co-curator of The Label Life
- Malaika's insta-vacation diary proves she favours sun and sand
- Malaika also often posts snippets of her workout sessions
Hi everybody ....I jus want to clarify it's NOT my birthday today .wikipedia seems to have screwed up n got it all wrong. thanks for all the love n way way too early wishes.....my birthday is on the 23rd of October .do mark that in ur calendars now#23rdoctoberismybirthday#23rdoctober#proudscorpio A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:22am PDT
Back to Malaika's fab Insta-diary - we decided to put together top 10 pictures of Malaika but we couldn't select just 10 from the plethora of the amazing photographs. Malaika Arora, co-curator of fashion brand The Label Life, is a style icon to say the least. Her fitness diaries on Instagram always inspire to strive for more and her vacation pictures - well let's just not talk about it. Among these pictures are some fantastic throwback pictures, some of which were reposted by Malaika - they were too good to be left out.
The Water Baby:
Malaika may be a Virgo but she has all the signs of being a Piscean or Aquarian. Two faces we don't know but by looking at Malaika's travelnama, we know she favours sun and sand. Take a look:
Fit, Fine And Fittest :
Malaika Arora is a self-confessed fitness freak and swears by yoga. She often shares pictures from her yoga sessions - sometimes upside down and sometimes in the air. All her pictures prove that you need great strength and will to come up with these yoga poses.
Fashion Khatam Malaika Par:
Malaika danced to Fashion Khatam Mujh Par in Dolly ki Doli. No one better suited for this song. You'll agree one you take a look at these pics.
Old Is Gold
We saved the best for the last. Here are some really pretty throwback pictures of Malaika Arora.
Malaika Arora was married to actor producer Arbaaz Khan from 1998 - 2016. They are parents to Arhaan Khan, 15. Malaika has starred in films like Kaante and Housefull but she's best known for her dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya (in Dil Se), Munni Badnaam Hui (in Dabangg) and Hoth Rasiley (in Welcome). She's also appeared on television shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as judge.