Bareilly Ki Barfi Preview: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao's Sweet Treat

The wait foris over. Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao are all set to meet you at the theatres tomorrow as Bitti, Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi - the onscreen characters they play in the movie. The trailer reveals that all three of them are residents of Bareilly from Uttar Pradesh but each of them stand-out in their own way. Bitti is a rebel at heart -she break-dances, is a fan of Hollywood movies and loves the smell of adventure despite having grown up in Bareilly. Meanwhile, Chirag works in a book store and secretly admires Bitti and will go to any length to get into her good books. Bitti, who is in search of her soulmate , reads a book authored by Chirag Dubey and identifies him as THE one. Bitti, with limited means, seeks help from Chirag - she writes letters to Chirag, which supposedly never make it to him. But replies are received because Chirag is the one who writes to Bitti posing as Pritam.Before you head to the theatres, here's a final look at the trailer:Meanwhile, celebrities like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Arjun Kapoor have watched and lovedalready. They have also shared early reviews of the movie on Twitter. The movie sure made Karan crack up quite a few times: "Bareilly Ki Barfi is warm, funny and delightful...the performances are superb! Dialogues have many laugh out loud crackling moments," he tweeted. "is a fun and honest film with super performances," wrote Varun.Indulge in all the sweetness Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao has to offer in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed