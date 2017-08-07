Baadshaho Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Film Promises To Be An Action-Packed Drama The two-and-a-half minute trailer of Baadshaho shows how princess Gitanjali (Ileana D'Cruz) decides to fight for her wealth which is being returned to the government. She seeks help of a gangster, Bhawani (Ajay Devgn)

87 Shares EMAIL PRINT Baadshaho: Ajay Devgn in a still from the trailer New Delhi: Highlights The film also stars Emraan, Esha, Sanjay Mishra and Vidyut Jammwal Baadshaho has been directed by Milan Luthria The film has been widely shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan Aapke sone ka carat, humaare character ko kharaab nahi kar sakta. Woh truck Delhi nahi pahunchega," Bhawani tells Gitanjali. Bhawani is joined by Dalia (Emraan Hashmi), Sanjana (Esha Gupta), Tikla (Sanjay Mishra) and Seher (Vidyut Jammwal) in a plan to hijack a truck heading towards Delhi with baskets of gold biscuits packed inside it.



Watch the intriguing trailer of Baadshaho here:





and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Milan Luthria. The film has been widely shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan.



In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, filmmaker Milan Luthria said that Baadshaho is a 'historical fictional film.' "We have used some facts, there is lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject," Milan Luthria told PTI.



Baadshaho is Ajay Devgn's fourth film with director Milan Luthria. They have previously worked together in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.



Sunny Leone will be seen making a special appearance in the movie.



Baadshaho is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.





