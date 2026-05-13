Ajay Devgn Recalls Doing Scary 'First Stunt Of His Life' In The Age Of No CGI

Ajay Devgn's famous 'split' while standing on two bikes, as seen in Phool Aur Kaante, is one of the most iconic entries ever. Recently, the Drishyam actor opened up about performing it, which was also his first ever stunt, without any CGI or cables.

What's Happening

Ajay Devgn told Variety India, "It was the first stunt of my life: standing on two bikes for Phool Aur Kaante. At the time, there was no CGI, no cables, and the bikes had to be coordinated, so it was very scary."

He added, "I mean, it was not about doing a split; it was about the bikers also coordinating and riding in sync."

On Co-Star Amrish Puri

Furthermore, Ajay Devgn spoke highly of the veteran actor Amrish Puri, who he co-starred with in Phool Aur Kaante.

He said, "I would say, apart from Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Salman (Khan), and everybody, the first film I did was with Amrish ji (late actor Amrish Puri). He was a gem of a person. He was somebody very, very senior and older than me."

"The only guy in the industry whose feet I used to touch, but we were like friends. I mean, I could tell him anything, I would rag him, he would get upset with me and then he would come back to me and start laughing too. So, that bonding has always been great apart from all the friends I have," added Ajay Devgn.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is busy filming for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 with an ensemble cast. He also has the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 in the lineup.

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