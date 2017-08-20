Ajith Denies Endorsing Fan Clubs. Apologises For Rude Comments Posted With His Name "Our client unconditionally apologises for any hurt or harm caused," reads the statement

Highlights The statement reconfirmed Ajith's deliberate absence from social media The statement goes on to incorporate an apology from the actor 'Our client apologises for any hurt or harm caused,' it says



"...there are a few unauthorised self-proclaimed individuals, groups and associations, passing off their personal views and opinion on social and political issues under the guise and likeness of our client, through the unauthorised use of our client's name and image," reads the statement.



The statement goes on to incorporate an apology from the actor for having unknowingly hurt sentiments (if at all). "Persons misusing our client's name have also been trolling members of the film industry, journalists, critics and other individuals. While it is important to identify such miscreants and hold them accountable, our client unconditionally apologises for any hurt or harm caused," it states.



Read the full statement here:

Notice from the legal counsel of Mr.Ajithkumar @SureshChandraapic.twitter.com/W361rbv261 — Done Channel (@DoneChannel1) August 19, 2017



In 2015, Ajith Kumar featured in headlines when a section of his fans were angered after singer Chinmayi Sripada posted a meme featuring 'Thala' - the term Ajith popularly is referred to. Fans of Ajith had ruthlessly trolled the singer with abusive tweets and threats - while Chinmayi remained undeterred and posted a lengthy note about ugly 'fan wars', there remained a stony silence from the superstar.



