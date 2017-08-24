Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Film Fanney Khan Will Deal With Body-Shaming Body-shaming has "become rampant across the world," says Fanney Khan producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's next project, co-starring Anil Kapoor, will base its plot on the theme of body-shaming, producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra told news agency IANS. The central characters of Fanney Khan are a father and his 16-year-old daughter who seeks popularity and approval. "At the same time, it's about the whole body shaming of a girl - most of the girls not just in India, but around the world go through. The male gaze thing or female gaze also (which is) very scary," Mr Mehra told IANS.Body-shaming has "become rampant across the world," says Mr Mehra - certainly a spectrum of stars, from models Lisa Ray and Gigi Hadid to actress Zareen Khan, have spoken in length about being told they were not thin enough or, conversely, too thin.A new actress will play the teenage daughter, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra revealed. Details of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's role haven't been revealed but Anil Kapoor told Bollywood Hungama that are not paired romantically in the film. "Though she's not cast opposite me I am really glad to work with Aishwarya again. She is a delightfully professional artiste," he said. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor co-starred in the filmsandMr Kapoor tweeted the first look of his character from the film last month:Fanney Khan, believed to be a remake of a Dutch film names, will be directed by newcomer Atul Manjrekar. Anil Kapoor had a release last month - the comedy, co-starring his nephew Arjun Kapoor in a double role. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 2016 hit(With inputs from IANS)