2 Suspected Bangladeshi Terrorists Arrested From Guwahati Railway Station

The suspected terrorists were in Guwahati to radicalise the youth, said police.

Two suspected terrorists from Bangladesh, linked to the Al Qaeda terror group, were arrested in Guwahati for illegally entering India, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the two Bangladeshis from Guwahati railway station yesterday. They were in the city to radicalise the youth, said police.

The two suspected terrorists were identified as Bahar Mia, 30, from Brahmanbari district and Rasel Mia, 40, from Netrokona district of Bangladesh. They belonged to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), linked to the banned Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terror group, police said.

"These cadres are Bangladesh nationals and were illegally staying in India without a passport and obtained Indian documents to spread terror network in Assam," they said in a statement.

Aadhaar and PAN cards, suspected to be fake, were seized from them, the police said.

Last year, several modules of the ABT were busted in Assam.