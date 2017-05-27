WBBSE 10th Results 2017 To Be Announced Today, Know How To Check Online

New Delhi: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare the class 10 results today. The Madhyamik pariksha result will be declared at the official web portal of the Board at wbresults.nic.in. The result will be announced for regular and external candidates and will be announced by the board's President in a press conference. As per a press release issued by the Board, the conference will be held at 9 am and results will be made available for the students to check thereafter.
The result will be available for students on the official results portal of the Board, that is wbresults.nic.in. In order to check online candidates have to use their roll number and/ or date of birth as login access. The Board has also mentioned that the result will be announced at 11 different third party result hosting websites.
Here's where you can check West Bengal Class 10 result online
Candidates can also opt for SMS service. The procedure to obtain the result via SMS is given below:
Send an SMS as: WB10<space>Roll number to 54242, 5676750, 58888, 56263
Recently West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Board (WBBME) has announced the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017 result.
