UP NEET 2017: Round 2 Counselling Results To Be Declared Today At Upneet.Gov.In The Uttar Pradesh Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME) is expected to publish the results for the second round of counselling for NEET based medical and dental admission today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UP NEET 2017: Round 2 Counselling Results To Be Declared Today At Upneet.Gov.In New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME) is expected to publish the results for the second round of counselling for NEET based medical and dental admission today. An admission notification published by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh on August 16 has mentioned that the results will be released on August 19. The students who have applied for the courses using their National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 scores may logon to the official website and check the results of Round 2 counselling.



The candidates may able to download the allotment letter once results are published on the UP NEET website.



Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is functioning directly under the State Government. Its important functions are to run and strengthen Medical and Dental Colleges and other Medical/Paramedical diploma, degree, post graduate and super speciality programs in the State of Uttar Pradesh.



The Government of India conducts entrance examination

UP NEET 2017 Round 2 Counselling Results: How to Check

The UP DGME, which supervises the medical and dental admission process in the state is expected to release the round two counselling results today. The candidates may follow these steps to check UP NEET admission round 2 counselling results 2017: Uttar Pradesh UP NEET 2017: Round 2 Counselling Results To Be Declared Today At Upneet.Gov.In



Step One: Go to the official website for UP medical and dental admissions, upneet.gov.in

Step Two: Click on the round 2 counselling results 2017.

Step 3: Enter the registration details.

Step 4: Submit and download your allotment letter.



After downloading the allotment results, the admission process based on the round 2 results will be done on August 20 and August 21, said the notification.



