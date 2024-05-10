IIT Madras And University Of Birmingham Launch Programme In Sustainable Energy Systems

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in collaboration with the University of Birmingham is launching a new Joint Masters programme in Sustainable Energy Systems. The applications for the new course are already available on the official website with the offer letters scheduled to be sent out from June 26, 2024. Interested students can apply through the following link - https://ge.iitm.ac.in/uob/sustainable-energy-systems/

The course will train graduates to become specialists in a fast-growing industry that is leading the fight against climate change. The candidates will also carry out a substantial individual project within internationally-recognised research groups, giving them an opportunity to apply their knowledge to real world challenges. Applicants of the programme will gain a global perspective on sustainable energy, and experience hands-on industrial training.

Students will have the option to study in both Chennai and Birmingham. The programme offers flexibility to students to conclude the programme in either Birmingham or IIT Madras. The programme will begin with students beginning their studies at IIT Madras and completing a short industrial placement. Students then have the option of two pathways:

Option 1 - Study in the UK for 12 months including a research project in Birmingham

Option 2 - Study in the UK for six months, then return to IIT Madras to complete the programme and carry out a research project at IIT Madras.

After completion of the course, students will receive a single degree awarded jointly by both universities.