UP NEET Counselling 2023: Bachelor Of Dental Surgery Stray Vacancy Round Registrations Ending Today

The registration window for UP NEET UG BDS 2023 Round 2 stray vacancy round counselling is closing on Monday, October 23. Prospective medical students who have not yet registered for counselling can enroll themselves on the official website - upneet.gov.in. According to the schedule, UP NEET UG BDS Round 2 stray registration forms can be submitted until 11am. Registration and security fee payments can be made until October 25, 2023. The merit list for UP NEET UG BDS Round 2 stray round counselling will be released on October 25, and the seat allocation results will be announced on October 28, 2023.

To register for UP NEET Round 2 BDS stray vacancies, candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000. Additionally, candidates must make a mandatory online deposit of Rs 30,000 for government and dental colleges and Rs 1,00,000 for private dental colleges.

Steps to apply for UP NEET UG BDS Round 2 stray vacancy counselling:



Visit the official website - upneet.gov.in.

Click on the UP NEET UG BDS Counseling 2023 stray vacancy round link on the homepage to register.

Fill in all the required information as directed.

Pay the application fees and submit your application.

Download the confirmation page for your future reference.

Important dates:

Last date for UP NEET UG BDS 2nd stray vacancy round registration: October 23 (by 11am)

Deadline for submitting registration and security deposit: October 25 (by 5pm)

Merit list publication: October 25 Online choice filling: October 26 to 27

Seat allocation result: October 28

Seat allotment letters can be downloaded from October 30 to 31.