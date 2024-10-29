UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Window Reopens, Check Details

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has reopened the registration window for Round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) Counselling 2024.

Eligible and interested candidates can now apply by visiting the official website until November 4, 2024. Previously, the application submission deadline was September 30.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

Select the link for "UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Registration Round 1"

Log in using your credentials

Choose a course, enter your roll number and date of birth, and submit

Upload the required documents and submit them

Print the confirmation page for future reference

List of Documents Required For Counselling

Candidates must bring the following documents to participate in the counselling process:

Copy of the allotment letter

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG or NEET MDS scorecard

Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

Mark sheets from all MBBS exams

MBBS degree certificate

Compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate

Permanent registration certificate (State Medical Council, MCI, or DCI)

Eligibility