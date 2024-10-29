UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Window Reopens, Check Details

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has reopened the registration window for Round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) Counselling 2024.
Eligible and interested candidates can now apply by visiting the official website until November 4, 2024. Previously, the application submission deadline was September 30.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in
- Select the link for "UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Registration Round 1"
- Log in using your credentials
- Choose a course, enter your roll number and date of birth, and submit
- Upload the required documents and submit them
- Print the confirmation page for future reference
List of Documents Required For Counselling
Candidates must bring the following documents to participate in the counselling process:
- Copy of the allotment letter
- NEET PG admit card
- NEET PG or NEET MDS scorecard
- Class 12 mark sheet and certificate
- Mark sheets from all MBBS exams
- MBBS degree certificate
- Compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate
- Permanent registration certificate (State Medical Council, MCI, or DCI)
Eligibility
- Candidates who participated in NEET PG 2024 or NEET MDS 2024 and are declared qualified are eligible for counselling
- Only candidates whose internships are completed by June 30, 2024, are eligible to participate in NEET MDS 2024 counselling
- Only candidates whose internships are completed by August 15, 2024, are eligible to participate in NEET PG 2024 (MD/MS/Diploma/DNB) counselling
- For state quota seats in postgraduate courses at government institutions, candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS from medical/dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh-excluding Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, AIIMS Raebareli, and AIIMS Gorakhpur-are eligible for counselling