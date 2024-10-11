UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Merit List Out

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has released the merit list for round 3 counselling of Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can visit the official website of UP NEET UG to check the results. The merit list 2024 contains important information such as the name, roll number, father's name, UP category, UP sub-category, marks, and rank of the candidate. The results for the allotment of UP NEET UG 2024 will be announced later.

Candidates who qualify the counselling process can exercise choice filling and locking at the online portal. According to the counselling schedule, eligible candidates can fill in their preferences between October 11 and 15, 2024. Following this, UP NEET UG 2024 round 3 seat allotment result is expected to be released on October 18, 2024.

Candidates allotted seats in the medical colleges will be required to report to the institute from October 19-23, 2024.

Steps to download NEET UG merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UP NEET UG 2024 round 3 merit list link available

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the pdf

Step 5: Keep it for future records

Candidates, who have not taken admission in the allotted / re-allotted seat through second round of counselling or have resigned from the seat, can participate in the counselling of third round depositing the prescribed security amount' again.