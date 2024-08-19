UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration Begins On August 20, Explore Top Colleges

UP NEET UG counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, will commence the registration process for UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 tomorrow, August 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Key Dates And Process

Candidates have until 2pm on August 24 to register. A registration fee of Rs 2,000 is required to participate, which can be paid through the online payment gateway available on the official website.

The UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process is crucial for those seeking enrollment in MBBS and BDS programs in Uttar Pradesh. The process begins with online choice filling, available from August 24 to August 29.

During this period, candidates must select and lock their preferred choices. The seat allotment results will be announced on August 30. Successful candidates must report to their allotted colleges between August 31 and September 5 to complete the admission process.

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Documents Required

UP NEET 2024 admit card

NEET 2024 result

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Two passport-sized photographs

Domicile certificate (to meet eligibility criteria)

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Steps To Register

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in, and create an account.

Enter your personal, academic, contact, NEET 2024, and other required details.

Upload a passport-sized photograph, signature, and left thumb impression as specified by the exam authorities.

Complete the registration by paying the fee online.

Check all the details and submit your application.

