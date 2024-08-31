Advertisement

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round One Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Details

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Those who have been allocated seats in round 1 must download the allotment order and report to the assigned institute between August 31 and September 5.

Read Time: 2 mins
UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round One Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Details
UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registered candidates can check their allotment status on official website.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Uttar Pradesh has released the seat allotment results for the first round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) Counselling 2024. Those registered for UP NEET UG counselling 2024 for MBBS and BDS admissions can check their allotment status by visiting the official website - upneet.gov.in. According to the schedule, candidates who have been allocated seats in round 1 must download the allotment order and report to the assigned institute between August 31 and September 5.

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Documents Required

Candidates will need the following documents for the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process:

  • UP NEET 2024 hall ticket
  • NEET 2024 result
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Two passport-sized photographs
  • Domicile certificate (to meet eligibility criteria)

The Rajasthan Medical and Dental Counselling Board has announced the round 1 seat allotment results for the state's National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 counselling. Participants in the Rajasthan NEET UG round 1 counselling can access the seat allotment results on the official website, rajugneet2024.org.

According to the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling schedule, candidates can download their allotment letters and must report to their assigned institutes with the necessary documents between August 31 and September 5. Additionally, students are required to pay the prescribed one-year tuition fee by September 4.

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
