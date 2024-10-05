UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Schedule Released, Check Registration Dates

The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DME), Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for third round of online counselling for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2024. The counselling has been released for admission to MBBS, BDS programmes of government and private medical and dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh through NEET UG 2024.



The date for online registration and upload of documents has been scheduled for October 7 to October 9, 2024.



The date for deposition of registration and security money will be open from October 7 to October 9, 2024. The registration and deposition of money can be submitted for three days.



The merit list of the third counselling process will be released on October 10, 2024.



The date of on-line choice filling will be open from October 11 to October 15, 2024.



The results for the allotment of counselling seats is scheduled for October 18, 2024.

The allotment and admission letters can be downloaded from October 19 and October 21 to 23, October 2024.



Candidates who have already registered need not to register again.



Those who have already registered and could not deposit the registration fee and security amount can participate in the counselling process by depositing their registration fee and security amount.



Candidates, who have not taken admission in the allotted / re-allotted seat through second round of counselling or have resigned from the seat, can participate in the counselling of third round depositing the prescribed security amount' again.



Candidates should assess their eligibility themselves as per the instructions contained in the Government Order/Brochure of UP NEET UG 2024.